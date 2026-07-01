Neurology

Number of ALS Clinic Visits for Risk Variant Carriers Set to Increase

By 2035, 7,474 symptomatic carriers and 26,111 asymptomatic carriers are projected by modeling
brain DNA genetics
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Genetics
ALS
genetic testing
Health Care Utilization
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