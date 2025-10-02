Neurology

Ocrelizumab Provides Superior Relapse Control in Multiple Sclerosis

Control of relapses improved compared with fingolimod, natalizumab, and alemtuzumab
Multiple sclerosis MS book and prescription and pen
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Prescription Drugs
Multiple Sclerosis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com