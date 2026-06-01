Ocrelizumab Superior for Delaying Disability Progression in Primary Progressive MS

MONDAY, June 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), ocrelizumab is superior for delaying disability progression, according to a study published in the May 30 issue of The Lancet.Gavin Giovannoni, M.D., from the Royal London Hospital, and colleagues examined the effect of ocrelizumab in older and more disabled patients with PPMS, particularly regarding hand function preservation, in a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3b study conducted at 138 sites in 22 countries. Patients with PPMS aged 18 to 65 years with an Expanded Disability Status Scale score of 3.0 to 8.0 were randomly assigned to intravenous ocrelizumab 600 mg or placebo every six months for 144 weeks (505 and 508 patients, respectively).The researchers found that the proportion of patients with 12-week composite confirmed disability progression was 33 and 40 percent, respectively, with ocrelizumab and placebo (hazard ratio, 0.70; relative risk reduction, 30 percent). A similar, significant risk reduction was seen in the subset of patients with magnetic resonance imaging activity at baseline (risk reduction, 55 percent). Both groups had a similar overall safety profile. More infections were seen with ocrelizumab (48 versus 45 percent), but the difference was attenuated after exclusion of COVID-19 (38 versus 37 percent). The groups had similar rates of serious adverse events and serious infections."These findings are important because they show that treatment can make a meaningful difference to people with more advanced forms of MS and can help preserve hand and arm function, which is important for maintaining independence, daily activities, and quality of life," Giovannoni said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including F. Hoffmann La Roche, which manufactures ocrelizumab and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter