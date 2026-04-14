Neurology

Odds of Mental, Physical Health Outcomes Elevated for Children With TBI

Odds of depression higher for those with moderate and low resilience levels versus no TBI and high resilience
anxiety high school student teen
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Mental Health
Headaches
Anxiety
Depression
Traumatic Brain Injury
Chronic Pain

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