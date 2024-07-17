Ofatumumab Effective for MS Across Racial, Ethnic Subgroups

WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), ofatumumab is more effective than teriflunomide across racial and ethnic subgroups, according to a study published online July 17 in Neurology.

Mitzi J. Williams, M.D., from the Joi Life Wellness MS Center in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted a post-hoc analysis to compare the proportion of patients with RMS achieving three-parameter no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) with ofatumumab versus teriflunomide. A total of 1,882 participants were randomly allocated to receive ofatumumab 20 mg every four weeks or teriflunomide 14 mg once daily for up to 30 months.

The researchers found that from months 0 to 24, the proportion of ofatumumab- versus teriflunomide-treated patients achieving NEDA-3 was 33.3 versus 3.4 percent for non-Hispanic Black patients; 42.9 versus 21.9 percent for non-Hispanic Asian patients; 36.6 versus 18.6 percent for Hispanic/Latino patients; and 37.4 versus 16.6 percent for non-Hispanic White patients. Between treatment group and across race/ethnicity subgroups, the rates of adverse events were generally similar; no new or unexpected safety signals were seen.

"Our study examined the efficacy and safety of ofatumumab in diverse populations," Williams said in a statement. "We found overall the drug was effective and safe across racial and ethnic groups."

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, which manufactures ofatumumab and funded the study.

