FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A one-hour multidomain cognitive battery can provide clinically meaningful information beyond traditional memory screening measures, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in Neurology Open Access.Brandon Frank, Ph.D., from the VA Boston Healthcare System, and colleagues conducted a retrospective analysis of 1,858 patients evaluated in a Veterans Affairs memory disorders clinic from 2017 to 2025. The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), and/or Mini-Mental State Examination, and a one-hour neurobehavioral status examination (NBSE) were used to assess cognitive performance.The researchers observed modest agreement between MoCA-derived categories and post-NBSE staging (Cohen's κ = 0.35); relative to the dementia range, substantial uncertainty was seen in the normal and mild impairment MoCA ranges (entropy ≈ 0.93 versus 0.59). MoCA concordance remained modest in a subsample of 482 participants with amyloid positron emission tomography imaging (Cohen's κ = 0.26). Among amyloid-positive patients, MoCA ranges suggested a less severe and a more severe stage than post-NBSE staging in 33.6 and 8.5 percent, respectively. Previously undocumented symptoms were identified by NBSE mood scales in 30.4 percent of patients. No meaningful difference was seen in cognitive performance by testing modality (in-person, video, or telephone). Clinical decision-making was informed by NBSE results, including referral for biomarker testing in 31.9 percent of patients and further neuropsychological evaluation in 7.1 percent."When someone notices changes in memory or daily life abilities, a longer, more comprehensive one‑hour test can provide a clearer picture and help guide next steps," Frank said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter