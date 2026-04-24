Neurology

Optimal Sleep May Reduce Dementia Risk in Patients With Focal Epilepsy

More than fivefold increased risk for developing dementia seen for individuals with focal epilepsy and nonoptimal sleep
epilepsy brain seizure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stroke
Dementia
Epilepsy
Sleep
Cognitive Function

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