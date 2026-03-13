Neurology

p-tau217 Linked to Incident MCI, Dementia 25 Years Later in Older Women

p-tau-217 associations with MCI, dementia are larger in magnitude for women older than 70 years, APOE ε4 carriers, White versus Black women
tau alzheimer dementia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Women's Health
Dementia
Brain
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Blood Test

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