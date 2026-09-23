Neurology

Past Blast Exposure Tied to Long-Term Chronic Medical Diagnoses in Veterans

Higher prevalence seen for range of conditions years after military separation
Powerful explosion erupting from a building during military operations, with intense fire, smoke.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Occupational Health
Neurology
Injuries
War
Veterans
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