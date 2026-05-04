Patients Wait About 50 Days on Average for First Visit to Neurologist

MONDAY, May 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Wait times for new neurologist appointments are about 50 days on average and vary by sex, neurologic conditions, and insurance type and geographic-level variables, according to a study published online April 29 in Neurology.Elinor K. Laffargue, M.P.H., from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Orange, Connecticut, and colleagues conducted a retrospective, cross-sectional study using 2019 to 2023 data to examine wait times and drivers of wait times for new neurology office visits for 114,034 enrollees from the Merative MarketScan Commercial Database.The researchers found that the average wait time was 49.7 days, and the median wait was 25.0 days. Estimated wait times were shorter for female versus male patients (−7.0 days) and for stroke, dizziness or vertigo, and traumatic brain injury (−8.2, −7.8, and −6.5 days, respectively); longer wait times were seen for multiple sclerosis (+4.0 days). The longest waits were seen in the Northeast Census region (+4.6 days). Reduced wait times were seen in association with the proportion of non-Hispanic White race within a metropolitan statistical area (MSA; −0.2 days per MSA percent White). The shortest wait times were seen for enrollees with consumer-driven health plans (−2.4 days). No association was seen between neurologist density/100,000 enrollees and wait time."Our study found that when looking at wait times to see neurologists, it is not a simple supply and demand issue," coauthor John P. Ney, M.D., M.P.H., of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, said in a statement. "We found that how long you wait to see a neurologist depends on things like how serious your condition is, your sex, where you live, and what kind of insurance you have."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter