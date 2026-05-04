Neurology

Patients Wait About 50 Days on Average for First Visit to Neurologist

Wait times vary by sex, neurologic condition, insurance type, geographic-level variables
phone cellphone mobile
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Neurology
Doctors
health care access
Neurological Disorders
logo
www.healthday.com