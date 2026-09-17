Neurology

People With ADHD Experience 50 Percent More GI Symptoms

Findings seen across conditions, including total symptoms and irritable bowel syndrome
young woman, stomach ache and heartburn pain, hand on chest and stomach
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Neurology
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Bowel Problems
ADHD
Constipation
Children's Health
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
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