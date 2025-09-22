Neurology

Periodic Limb Movements Occur Frequently in Persons With Epilepsy

PLMs detected in 23 percent of those with epilepsy and 26 percent of those with OSA; older age linked to PLMs in those with epilepsy
restless legs
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Epilepsy
Sleep

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com