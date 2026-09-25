Neurology

PET/MRI Offers Diagnostic, Prognostic Value in Pediatric Epilepsy

Concordant PET-positive/MRI-positive findings exhibited high accuracy for identifying epileptogenic lesions
MRI scan CT
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Mri
Imaging Devices
Epilepsy
Diagnosis
Scans
Children
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