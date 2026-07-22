Neurology

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome More Prevalent Than Previously Estimated

One in about 7,300 individuals in the general population have PMS, a rare genetic condition that causes medical, intellectual, and behavioral challenges
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Child Development
Genetics
Autism
Neurological Disorders
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