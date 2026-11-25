WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher plasma phosphorylated tau 217 (p-tau217) and older age are associated with a higher five- and 10-year risk for cognitive impairment, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in JAMA Neurology.Alicia Algeciras-Schimnich, Ph.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues evaluated if plasma p-tau217 concentrations are associated with the five- and 10-year absolute risk for developing mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The analysis included cognitively unimpaired adults (aged 60 to 90 years) participating in the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging (MCSA; 1,644 participants) or the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI; 534 participants). The researchers found that a p-tau217 of 0.324 pg/mL versus 0.072 pg/mL (90th versus 10th percentile) was associated with a 2.66, 3.02, 2.62, and 2.79 greater hazard of clinical progression in MCSA female participants who did not carry the APOE ε4 variant (ε4−), females who did carry the APOE ε4 variant (ε4+), males who were ε4−, and males who were ε4+, respectively. Among the ADNI cohort, hazards were 2.67, 2.83, 2.08, and 3.99, respectively. Higher baseline p-tau217 and older age were associated with a greater absolute risk for progression in the MCSA cohort. Assuming sex and APOE are at the MCSA means of 0.511 and 0.268, at age 75 years, the five-year absolute risk for MCI increased from 7 to 17 percent for a p-tau217 concentration of 0.072 versus 0.324 pg/mL, while the 10-year absolute risk for MCI increased from 15 to 35 percent. For ages 65 to 85 years, at 0.324 pg/mL, five-year MCI risk increased from 6 to 37 percent, while 10-year risks were 17 and 66 percent. Similar results were seen for p-tau217/Aβ42."The goal is to provide a personalized estimate of the risk of developing cognitive impairment that is more meaningful than simply reporting whether a blood test is positive or negative for amyloid pathology," Algeciras-Schimnich said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter