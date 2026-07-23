Neurology

Plasmapheresis Linked to Improved Outcomes for MOGAD Attacks

Significant improvement in visual acuity seen in association with plasmapheresis for patients with optic neuritis
blood transfusion
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Inflammation
Journal
Vision Problems
Steroids
Neurlogy
Neurological Disorders
Eye Health
Plasma
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