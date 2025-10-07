Neurology

Positive Association Seen for Ambient Trichloroethylene, Parkinson Disease Risk

Greater PD risk suggested in area surrounding two of the three highest TCE-emitting facilities
parkinson disease
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Parkinson's
Chemicals
Environmental Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com