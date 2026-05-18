Neurology

Pregnancy Not Linked to Myasthenia Gravis Exacerbations

Increased risk for prolonged MG admissions seen during first three and first 12 months postpartum
pregnant pregnancy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy Risks
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Myasthenia Gravis
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