Pregnancy Not Linked to Myasthenia Gravis Exacerbations

MONDAY, May 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk for myasthenia gravis (MG) exacerbations, according to a study published online May 13 in Neurology.Laura O'Connor, from Uppsala University in Sweden, and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study involving women with MG with singleton pregnancies to examine the risk for MG exacerbation during pregnancy and up to one year postpartum.A total of 112 women with MG with 176 singleton pregnancies were identified. The researchers found that women were not more likely to be hospitalized for MG during pregnancy compared with the prepregnancy year, and there was no increased risk for longer hospital admissions. There was an association seen for the postpartum period with an increased risk for prolonged MG admissions during the first three months; similar risk was seen through 12 months postpartum. Immunosuppressive MG medications were reduced or discontinued during pregnancy in 13 pregnancies and increased in six pregnancies. Medications were initiated or escalated in 10 pregnancies postpartum and were not reduced in any pregnancies. Compared with the prepregnancy year, the risk for prolonged MG admission was nonstatistically significantly higher in periods outside of pregnancy."It's reassuring to see that pregnancy did not lead to an increase in serious flare-ups and, for the majority of women, that was also true in the months after birth," coauthor Anna Rostedt Punga, M.D., Ph.D., also from Uppsala University, said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text