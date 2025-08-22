Neurology

Prenatal Exposure to Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Linked to Brain Abnormalities

Altered differentiation of neuronal tissue, increased myelination of the internal capsule seen in children
abnormalities in venous drainage of the brain
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Development
Child Health
Pregnancy
Brain
Pesticides
Chemicals
Environmental Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com