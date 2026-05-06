Neurology

Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder Elevated in Children With Epilepsy

Children with epilepsy and autism more likely to be female, have intellectual disability, and diagnosed with ASD at earlier age
Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder Elevated in Children With Epilepsy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Epilepsy
Autism
Intellectual Disability
Children
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