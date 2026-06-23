Neurology

Prevalence of MS, Motor Neuron Diseases, Parkinson Disease Increasing Over Time

Increasing MS prevalence mainly survival-driven, while increase in MND prevalence due to increase in incidence
multiple sclerosis neurodegenerative disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Parkinson's
Neurology
ALS
Multiple Sclerosis
Neurological Disorders
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