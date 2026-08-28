Neurology

Probable Postictal Psychosis Linked to Risk for Subsequent Primary Psychotic Disorders

Increased risk for subsequent primary psychotic disorders seen within a five-year follow-up period
mental illness depression schizophrenia psychiatrist
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Epilepsy
Seizures
Psychosis
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