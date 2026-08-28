Probable Postictal Psychosis Linked to Risk for Subsequent Primary Psychotic Disorders

FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Probable postictal psychosis (PIP) is associated with an increased risk for subsequent primary psychotic disorders, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in BMJ Neurology Open.Varsha Nandwana, M.D., from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using deidentified patient data to examine the association between PIP and subsequent primary psychotic disorders. Individuals aged 18 to 65 years with a diagnosis of probable PIP or brief psychotic disorder within seven days of the epileptic disorder diagnosis were propensity score matched to controls without PIP; 1,275 individuals were identified and matched.The researchers found that the risk for subsequent psychotic disorders within a five-year follow-up period was significantly higher for patients with probable PIP (hazard ratio, 10.78). The five-year survival probability for developing any psychotic disorder was 85.79 and 98.21 percent in the probable PIP group and controls, respectively."This study reminds us that epilepsy can affect more than neurological function, it can also affect mental health," coauthor Aashit K. Shah, M.D., also from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, said in a statement. "By paying attention to these warning signs, we may be able to identify patients who need additional care sooner and perhaps understand the origin of mental illness better."One author disclosed ties to Curemark, ALTO Pharmaceuticals, and LivaNova.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter