Neurology

Productivity Loss Precedes Diagnosis of Early-Onset Dementia

Patients with EOD showed substantial and progressively increasing productivity loss up to 15 years before diagnosis
senior dementia agitation
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia
logo
www.healthday.com