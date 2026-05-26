Neurology

Quitting Smoking Linked to Lower Risk for Dementia

Benefits of cessation mainly seen for those with no or modest two-year postcessation weight gain
cigarette smoking quit cessation
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Smoking Cessation
Dementia
Cigarette Smoking
Weight Gain
Risk Factors
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