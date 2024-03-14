Reduced Levels of CSF β-Amyloid Seen in Veterans With Blast-Related mTBI

THURSDAY, March 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Middle-aged veterans with blast-related mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) have reduced levels of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) β-amyloid (Aβ), according to a study published online March 13 in Neurology.

Ge Li, M.D., Ph.D., from the Veterans Affairs Northwest Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center in Seattle, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study of veterans with blast-related mTBI and non-mTBI veterans and civilians to examine early changes using CSF biomarkers. Participants underwent standardized clinical and neuropsychological assessments and lumbar puncture for CSF collection. The sample included 51 participants with mTBI and 85 non-mTBI participants.

The researchers found that the between-group differences in CSF Alzheimer disease biomarkers were age-dependent and most pronounced at older ages. The mTBI group had lower mean CSF Aβ42 and Aβ40 than the non-mTBI group at age 50 years (154 and 1,864 pg/mL, respectively). However, in participants with mTBI, CSF p-tau181 and t-tau mean levels remained relatively constant with age and tended to be higher at older age in non-mTBI participants. Poorer cognitive performance at older ages was seen in the mTBI group. In older participants, poorer verbal memory and verbal fluency performance were associated with lower CSF Aβ42.

"Our data show that biomarkers in the spinal fluid associated with concussions from blasts share some properties with the processes that lead to Alzheimer's disease later in life," senior author Elaine R. Peskind, M.D., from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

