Neurology

Rehospitalization Does Not Mediate Link Between Delirium, Cognitive Decline

Association of delirium with cognitive decline not significant after adjustment for combined rehospitalization, each type of rehospitalization
sick hospital ill dying
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Surgery
Cognitive Function
Delirium
Hospitalization
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