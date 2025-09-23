Neurology

Repetitive Head Impact Exposure Tied to Disruption at Depths of Sulci

Greater RHI was associated with lower fractional anisotropy and higher orientation dispersion index
Soccer Heading
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Head Injuries
Soccer Exercise
Brain Health
Sports Injuries

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com