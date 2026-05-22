Neurology

Repetitive TMS Effective, Safe for Poststroke Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

Active repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation also linked to lower societal costs, higher QALYs than sham
bladder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stroke
Overactive Bladder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
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