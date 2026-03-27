Neurology

Researchers Develop New Evidence-Based Tool to Inform Deep Brain Stimulation Decision-Making

Patients with Parkinson disease find the tool acceptable and are satisfied with its quality
health care provider with tablet, patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Parkinson's
Surgery
Deep Brain Stimulation

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