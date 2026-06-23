Neurology

Retinal Photographs Can ID Regions of Retina Linked to Alzheimer Disease Risk

Saliency-based score highlighted biologically meaningful regions, especially the optic nerve head and retinal vasculature
retina eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Alzheimer Disease
Artificial Intelligence
Eye Health
Deep Learning Model
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