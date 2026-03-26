Neurology

Risk for Dementia May Be Increased by Severe Infections

Risk seen in association with infectious disease not attributed to other comorbid dementia-related diseases
anxiety dementia senior woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Dementia
Infection
Comorbidity

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