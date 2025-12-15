Neurology

Risk for Epilepsy Reduced With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use in Type 2 Diabetes

GLP-1 RA therapy linked to significantly lower risk for epilepsy compared with DPP4-i use among adults with T2DM
injector pen ozempic wegovy
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Epilepsy
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Semaglutide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com