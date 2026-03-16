Neurology

Risk for New Cardiovascular Indications for Anticoagulants ID'd in MCI, Dementia

Overall, 5.7 percent of participants with MCI had one-year risk for any indication for anticoagulant and thrombolytic drugs
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Anticoagulants
Dementia
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular

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