Risk of Parkinson Disease Heightened in People With Anxiety

MONDAY, July 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of developing Parkinson disease (PD) is at least doubled in people with anxiety compared with those without, according to a study published in the July issue of the British Journal of General Practice.

Juan Carlos Bazo-Alvarez, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues investigated the incidence of PD in people diagnosed with new anxiety (2008 to 2018; aged ≥50 years) as well as clinical features associated with later diagnosis of PD in people with anxiety.

The researchers found that the risk of PD increased twofold versus those without anxiety after adjusting for age, sex, social deprivation, lifestyle factors, severe mental illness, head trauma, and dementia (hazard ratio, 2.1). The presence of depression, hypotension, tremor, rigidity, balance impairment, constipation, sleep disturbance, fatigue, and cognitive impairment were associated with an increased risk of developing PD in those with anxiety.

"Anxiety is known to be a feature of the early stages of Parkinson's disease, but prior to our study, the prospective risk of Parkinson's in those over the age of 50 with new-onset anxiety was unknown," Avarez said in a statement. "By understanding that anxiety and the mentioned features are linked to a higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease over the age of 50, we hope that we may be able to detect the condition earlier and help patients get the treatment they need."