Neurology

Rituximab Noninferior to Ocrelizumab for Newly Diagnosed Relapsing MS

Rituximab noninferior to ocrelizumab for suppressing disease activity on T2-weighted MRI between six and 24 months
multiple sclerosis ms neurology
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Immunotherapy
Prescription Drugs
Multiple Sclerosis
Rituxan
Biologics
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