Neurology

SEEG-Guided Radiofrequency Thermocoagulation Beneficial for Pediatric Epilepsy

Shorter epilepsy duration, PET positivity significantly associated with favorable seizure outcomes
pediatrician doctor child
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Epilepsy
Therapy & Procedures
Children

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