Seizure Frequency Improves Over Time in Treatment-Resistant Epilepsy

MONDAY, Oct. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with focal treatment-resistant epilepsy (FTRE), seizure frequency improves over time, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in JAMA Neurology.Ojas Potnis, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New York City, and colleagues examined whether seizure frequency in FTRE improves over time in a prospective, observational, multicenter study of patients aged 16 to 65 years with FTRE who were followed for 18 to 36 months. The study included 146 patients who met eligibility criteria; 128 provided sufficient seizure data for analysis and two were excluded as outliers.The researchers found that in 86 participants (68.3 percent), seizure frequency was reduced in the second half of the study compared with the first half. The reduction in mean modeled monthly seizure frequency percentage was 68.73 percent in the overall cohort. The mean modeled percentage reductions were 67.76 from 0 to 12 months, 36.00 percent for 12 to 24 months, and 66.03 percent for longer than 24 months. In 69 participants (54.7 percent), an antiseizure medication was added; 46 (66.7 percent) experienced a reduction in seizure frequency, including seizure freedom. There was no difference in seizure trajectories for those with (35 participants) versus those without devices."Our findings challenge the assumption that once a patient with focal epilepsy has failed a certain number of antiseizure drugs, their chances of finding relief are small and not worth the effort," Potnis said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry, including UCB, Neurelis, and SK Life Sciences, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter