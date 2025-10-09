Neurology

Seizure Risk Up for Seniors in Nursing Homes Prescribed Tramadol and Antidepressants

Risk for seizures increased with concomitant use of tramadol with CYP2D6-inhibiting versus neutral antidepressants
nursing home
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Antidepressants
Opioids
Seizures
Drug Interactions
Ultram
Nursing Homes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com