Sex Differences Seen in Blood Markers During Teenagers' Concussion Recovery

THURSDAY, Nov. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- There are some significant sex differences in blood-based biomarkers during concussion recovery in teenagers, according to a study published in the November/December issue of the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation.Mia Pasini, M.S.N., from the School of Nursing at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues examined sex differences in subacute plasma biomarkers in adolescents postconcussion and their associations with postconcussion symptom burden. The analysis included 339 adolescents (aged 11 to 17.99 years).The researchers found that females had significantly higher tau (mean 6.18 versus 4.55 in males) and lower p-tau181/tau ratios (6.18 versus 4.55) after adjusting for age, body mass index, and days postinjury. Among both males and females, cognitive symptoms were associated with higher p-tau181. Emotional symptoms in females were associated with elevated neurofilament light chain (NFL) and ubiquitin C-terminal hydrolase (UCH-L1). Physical and overall symptoms in males were associated with lower NFL, UCH-L1, and p-tau181."Our study builds on previous research suggesting that some brain-related markers may provide objective measures of brain injury in teens with concussion," Pasini said in a statement. "We also identify sex-specific differences in biomarker levels, which may lend insights into the more severe symptoms and longer recovery after concussion in girls and young women."Two authors disclosed ties to the medical technology industry.Abstract/Full Text.