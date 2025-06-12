Neurology

Shorter Leukocyte Telomere Length Linked to Higher Incidence of Age-Related Brain Diseases

Shorter leukocyte telomere length linked to higher incidence rates of stroke, dementia, late-life depression as composite and individually
genes genetics DNA telomere
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Aging
Genetics
Depression
Stroke
Dementia
Risk Factors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com