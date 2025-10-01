Neurology

Skin-to-Skin Contact Boosts Brain Growth in Very Preterm Infants

Positive association seen for both duration and daily exposure rate
premature preemie incubator
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Premature Birth
Child Development
Brain Health
Newborn Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com