Neurology

Social-Environment Factors Linked to Brain Structure, Function

Greater neighborhood burden tied to changes in dementia-related biomarkers in Black participants
Social-Environment Factors Linked to Brain Structure, Function
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Race
Dementia
Brain Health
Social Determinants of Health
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com