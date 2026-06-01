Neurology

Some Sedatives Tied to Better Long-Term Neurocognitive Function in Critically Ill Children

Adding dexmedetomidine better than using opioids and benzodiazepines alone
child doing logic test with numbers
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Neurology
Opioids
Sedatives
Cognitive Function
Pharmacy
Benzodiazepine Drugs
Children
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