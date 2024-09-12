Stroke Survivors More Likely to Have Abnormal Sleep Duration

THURSDAY, Sept. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. stroke survivors are more likely to have abnormal sleep duration when compared with individuals who have not had a stroke, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in Neurology.

Sara Hassani, M.D., from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, and colleagues used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys database for 2005 to 2018 to compare sleep duration among individuals with and without prior stroke. A total of 37,987 without self-reported stroke and 1,572 with self-reported stroke were included.

The researchers found that individuals with prior stroke were more likely to report more than eight hours/night (unadjusted odds ratio [OR], 2.03; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.64 to 2.51), less than seven hours/night (OR, 1.29; 95 percent CI, 1.08 to 1.53), and less than six hours/night (OR, 1.87; 95 percent CI, 1.53 to 2.29) compared with individuals without stroke. These associations were attenuated after adjustment.

"Future research should explore the causal links between stroke by type and duration of sleep and determine the effect of sleep duration on outcomes after stroke," the authors write.

