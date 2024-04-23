Structured Seizure Action Plan Beneficial for Adults With Epilepsy

TUESDAY, April 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Implementing a structured seizure action plan (SAP) in an adult epilepsy center increases provider utilization and is associated with increased patient knowledge, according to a study published in the June issue of Neurology: Clinical Practice.

Lucretia Long, R.N., from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, and colleagues implemented a structured SAP for adults with epilepsy. During a 16-week period, provider SAP utilization rates were analyzed. Participant-perceived impact of the SAP on knowledge and comfort associated with managing seizure emergencies was examined in preimplementation and postimplementation surveys. Barriers and facilitators were also examined.

The researchers found that the average provider utilization rate for SAP was 51.45 percent. The surveys were completed by 204 participants, who had a significant increase in knowledge and comfort for all items. Overall, 98 percent of participants felt that all patients with epilepsy should have an SAP regardless of seizure burden at postsurvey analysis.

"Our project shows that patients want to be given a SAP regardless of seizure burden and thus distribution of this knowledge is imperative," the authors write.

One author disclosed serving as an adviser for UCB, Neurelis, and SK Life Science.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)