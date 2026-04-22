Neurology

Study Identifies Longitudinal Association for Anemia and Dementia Risk

Cross-sectional association seen between anemia and higher levels of Alzheimer disease biomarkers
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Neurology
Aging
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia
Risk Factors
Biomarkers

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