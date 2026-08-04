Neurology

Sugar Restriction in First 1,000 Days From Conception Linked to Lower Risk for Dementia

Exposure to sugar rationing in utero plus one to two years was associated with delayed onset of all-cause dementia, AD, VaD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Alzheimer Disease
Dementia
Sugar
Pregnancy Diet
Infants
Vascular
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