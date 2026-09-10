Neurology

Therapies Compared for Newly Diagnosed Multiple Sclerosis

B-cell-depleting therapy linked to lower relapse incidence, greater T2 lesion volume reduction compared with oral platform therapies
multiple sclerosis ms neurology
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Multiple Sclerosis
Therapy
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