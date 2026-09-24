Neurology

Time-Restricted Eating Shows Possible Benefits for Patients With Huntington Disease

Pilot study shows time-restricted eating is feasible, safe, linked to improvements in disease markers
time eating fasting
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Neurology
Huntington's Disease
Food and Nutrition
Fasting Diets
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