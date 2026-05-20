Neurology

Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome Criteria Poor for Predicting CTE

Diagnostic accuracy of TES for chronic traumatic encephalopathy neuropathological change driven by exposure to repetitive head impacts
brain tbi
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Screening
Brain
Head Injuries
Diagnosis
CTE
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